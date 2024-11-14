Pittsburgh Public Schools proposes increasing GPA requirements for student athletes

CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) - Student-athletes in Pittsburgh Public Schools could soon have to obtain a higher GPA to play sports if the school board approves a proposed policy. However, it's receiving mixed reactions from parents.

Julie Shields knows what it's like to raise a student-athlete.

Her son is a senior, playing soccer at Obama Academy, and she said it comes with a lot of added pressure.

"They are every night of the week, either playing or practicing for two hours, and then on top of that, you want to push them harder in school like there's a breaking point," Shields said.

She feels that the breaking point could come, especially for kids in low-income families, seeking college scholarships, if the school board decides to raise GPA requirements for student athletes.

"All of a sudden, if you're going to then increase that GPA, and they don't hit it, what good does that do them?" Shields said. "Pittsburgh Public Schools have enough going on, like, why are we throwing something else into the mix?"

PPS Interscholastic Athletics Director Karen Arnold said she brought up the current policy for review by the board because it was out of date. As it stands, students in middle and high school with GPAs between 1.25 and 1.99 need to attend a mandatory study hall to improve their grades, but they can still participate in competitions.

Arnold wants to increase the requirement to a 2.0 GPA.

"They would be able to practice with the team, not participate in competitions, but they would be focused on their grades and getting their grades up," Arnold said.

If they reach that 2.0 on their interim report cards that come out halfway through a period, they could play in competitions, and she believes this change would send a specific message to student-athletes who want to pursue their sport beyond high school.

"If you look at students who are going to move into playing sports at the college level, that GPA, through the NCAA Eligibility Center, those types of things need to be at above that 2.0 GPA," Arnold said.

However, Shields is not convinced.

"For some of these kids, like all they have is sports," Shields said.

If it's adopted, the policy would not go into effect until at least next school year.

The board will hold a final vote after a 30-day comment period.