Pittsburgh Public Schools moving 39 facilities to remote learning because of heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools students at nearly 40 facilities will be learning remotely because of the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Superintendent Wayne Walters activated the district's extreme heat protocol, which will transition to 39 facilities to remote instruction. The list of schools can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools' website.

Pittsburgh Public Schools switches these facilities to remote learning when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching at least 85 or when the heat index is projected to hit at least 90.

Grab and Go Meals will still be available at several locations, which are also listed on the school's website.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says the health and safety of students and staff is a "top priority" and exposure to excessive heat can cause heat-related illnesses.

First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery is forecasting highs of 87 the next two days with a high of 77 on Thursday.