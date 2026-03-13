Pittsburgh police chief details plans for St. Patrick's Day parade: "We're ready"

Thousands are expected to gather Downtown on Saturday donned in green for the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said it's preparing to have a significant number of officers on patrol, and it's working hand-in-hand with fire, EMS and emergency management.

"We do have a number of officers that are on overtime," Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando said. "Some have had to shift their schedules around, but for us, we have to make sure that we're out there, we're visible, and we're ready to respond."

Lando said safety is top of mind amid tensions around the country and overseas.

"We know there's a lot going on in the world right now," Lando said. "There are no specific threats to our area, but it's something that our intelligence analysts and our detectives are constantly monitoring behind the scenes."

Lando said he'll be patrolling with officers on the South Side.

"We'll have officers everywhere, but we're going to have a higher concentration of officers Downtown, in the South Side and on the North Shore, because we know that those are the areas that attract some of the largest crowds," Lando said.

Lando is asking the public to remain vigilant while they're out.

"If you see something that doesn't feel right, if you see something that's suspicious, please say something," Lando said.

He said the city will have QR codes posted throughout the area and on its social media pages that the public can use to report or notify police of something happening nearby.

"You see something you want to report that's maybe not an emergency, something you just want to make us aware of — let's say someone puts down a suspicious package and walks away," Lando said. "That's a 911 call, you know? But if you see a traffic situation or overcrowding or something like that, that's not an immediate threat. That would be something that you would use the QR code for."

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and proceed along Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, to the reviewing stand at Stanwix Street, before disbursing at Commonwealth Place.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said drivers should be aware that "no parking" signs will be posted along the parade route 48 hours in advance of the event, with tagging and towing to begin overnight on Friday.

"The Department of Public Safety encourages everyone to have fun this St. Patrick's Day weekend, but to also play an active role in your own safety and the safety of others," Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams said. "That could mean making a transportation plan for how to get home safely, taking care of your friends if you plan on drinking and staying aware of your surroundings. If something doesn't feel right, don't second-guess yourself. Call 911."