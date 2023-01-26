New Pittsburgh Public Safety office to oversee film productions and events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new Pittsburgh Public Safety office will be in charge of film productions and events.

The new Office of Film and Event Management will be responsible for vetting applications for film productions and events as well as ensuring industry standards, safety regulations and city policies are met and followed.

Public Safety said the office will also make sure events and film productions don't negatively impact the city's operations.

Before the Office of Film and Event Management, the Office of Special Events oversaw film and event permitting, but after six years in Public Safety, it's returning to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Office of Special Events will still do free and inexpensive events like 5k races, Cinema in the Park and summer concerts while the new office helps with planning large-scale events.