15 public pools in Pittsburgh will open on June 15. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers ready to swim will have plenty of options in the city this summer.

Fifteen of the city's 18 swimming pools will open on June 15. Those pools include Ammon, Banksville, Bloomfield, Highland Park, Jack Stack, Magee, McBride, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Riverview, Schenley, Sue Murray, West Penn and Westwood.

Bloomfield's pool is newly renovated.

"Bloomfield pool will open just like we talked about," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The three pools that will remain closed are Homewood, for the major park renovation project, and the pools in Ream and Sheraden for safety repairs.

"Thank you for having some patience with us," Gainey said. "A lot of these pools need to be fixed just like our rec centers. We know there's a lot of work that needs to go into them, but we wanted to make sure we kept this promise to you because we know how much this pool means to the Bloomfield community."

Citiparks is getting back in the swim of things after working hard to recruit, hire, train and certify 140 lifeguards.

"I want to thank everybody who has signed up to be a lifeguard this summer. It is not an easy feat. It is certainly an unbelievably important role with the city. It's about keeping our kids, families, all residents safe in the summertime," said Kathryn Vargas, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

She said hiring enough lifeguards was a community effort, and the city is still taking applications. Gainey asked lifeguards to come up to the podium during Monday's press conference.

"This is why it's possible, why we can open pools, is that we have people that are ready to go and that are trained and ready to go to be lifeguards in the city," Gainey said.

Before jumping in the water, it is all hands on deck to get the 15 pools ready by June 15.

"I hope you enjoy and teach these young babies how to swim so they can love it just like you did," Gainey said.

The hours and days of operations will be announced later. Pool tags will be available on opening day.