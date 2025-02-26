Pittsburgh wants to expand program helping homeowners repair sidewalks

The city of Pittsburgh plans on expanding a program to help homeowners fix their dilapidated sidewalks.

John Wong says the sidewalk in front of his home on North Matilda Street in Garfield is uneven, filled with cracks and in urgent need of repairs.

In July 2023, the city council passed a pilot program for Department of Public Works crews to repair sidewalks for homeowners at a discounted rate. Now Mayor Ed Gainey wants to make it permanent and expand it.

Wong said he plans to take advantage of the opportunity because he doesn't make much.

"That would be great if the city could provide a helping hand, we would appreciate very much to get all this taken care of," he said.

Not too far from Wong, sidewalks were recently repaired by the city. Currently, the neighborhoods involved in the program include Garfield, Homewood and Sheraden. In total, 21 residents had their sidewalks replaced.

Under the program, there are multiple discounts for people who make anywhere between 50% to 120% of their area median income.

The city says during the pilot program, it charged homeowners $75 per square yard, even though the actual cost to repair sidewalks is closer to $200 per square yard.

The city believes sidewalks are considered hazardous if they don't pass the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.