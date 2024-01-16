Pittsburgh Pride unveils plans for 2024 celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready to raise your rainbow flags with a big announcement for Pittsburgh Pride. It's a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and this year marks 51 years of the festivities.

Registration is now open for Pittsburgh Pride, and it comes as the organization makes a big announcement about a new festival venue and more.

For the first time, the festival will take over Point State Park on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. Organizers said this change accommodates the growth they're seeing, and every year, it's a celebration beyond partying.

"Pretty much every year I go to Pride, and I cry, and I cry because it means so much to me and community with me," said Vic Costik, the Media Coordinator. "It's not just a party. It's a time for me to take a moment and say I'm so happy to be alive, and I'm so happy to live my authentic self."

Two hundred thousand people shared their true selves during the festivities last year.

Co-executive of Pittsburgh Pride, Dena Stanley, said this past year proved even more challenging for their community.

"There was a lot of attacks [on] the queer community, so any time we have an opportunity to get together and commune, it's a great celebration," said Stanley.

Pittsburgh Pride includes an iconic celebration, too, with the march and parade, which now has a new route.

Pittsburgh Pride

It will travel down historic Liberty Avenue from the Greyhound station and Amtrack station on 11th Street to Point State Park on June 1.

"We're excited, especially with us being the largest Pride in the tri-state area," Stanley said.

Also, on June 2, the festival location will move to Bloomfield on Main Street. It's a celebration of living your authentic life with Pittsburgh Pride 2024 from May 31 to June 2.

To register, go to Pittsburgh Pride's website.