Pittsburgh preparing for an event-filled weekend throughout the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a busy weekend throughout the Pittsburgh area, with some major events set to take over parts of the city.

While people are ready to get out and enjoy an exciting weekend in Pittsburgh, city leaders are working on making sure everyone is safe.

On the North Shore, some people have had their boats docked for weeks as thousands of people are expected to show up to the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

Workers there have been planning for days to make sure it's a safe and smooth process.

Across town in the Cultural District, the Arts Fest is another event that thousands of people from all over the country will make their way to.

Staff members with the event have had safety measures in place, but it's the South Side part of the city that has recently been gaining the most attention.

With recent shootings and violence, law enforcement officials are anticipating the possibility of large crowds.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says that police will beef up patrols for the weekend.

"I'm going to to be able to articulate when I talk to Public Safety, to tell them some things that I feel we need to do to impact some change over there.There wil be some changes this weekend," Gainey said.

In addition to increased police presence, the city will be tagging and towing cars and may return to making some streets one way to help reduce foot traffic.

Mayor Gainey will hold a news conference on Friday to lay out specific plans on preparations being made for the weekend, particularly involving how events will impact traffic.