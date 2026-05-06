Pittsburgh city pools to have new chairs and loungers available for 2026 pool season

CitiParks announced on Wednesday that this summer, the City of Pittsburgh pools will have new chairs and loungers.

This will mark the first time that the pools will have chairs and loungers, and Mayor Corey O'Connor and CitiParks purchased 300 chairs for the city pools.

According to CitiParks, the chairs and loungers will be in designated areas based on deck space and pool attendance numbers. They will be available to all guests and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The chairs will be available on opening day, which is set for June 15, 2026.

City pool passes can be purchased at the Oliver Bath House now and will be on sale at all city pools on opening day. Prices and more can be found on the city's website here.

The city also added that they are still actively recruiting lifeguards for pools, and training and certification will be offered to those who apply. The next training class will be on May 6.

Interested candidates can apply here.