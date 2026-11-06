Former event space in Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood eyed as potential homeless shelter

Allegheny County has its sights set on a six-story building on Bigelow Boulevard, which is on the market for $1.5 million, according to a Zillow listing.

It was a former event space. Now, the county wants to use the building as an overnight shelter.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services wants to turn the building into a year-round overflow shelter, serving 80 to 100 people and up to 150 during severe weather.

"I just think there are better locations, better buildings that aren't on a high-speed highway," said resident Talon Pionati.

Pionati lives on Bigelow Boulevard. Her concern over the proposed plan is about the safety of all, including those experiencing homelessness.

"We also know that sometimes people living in active addiction or dealing with mental health don't always make the best decision," Pionati continued. "We just want more resources as a neighborhood when those decisions affect us."

The Department of Human Services wants to use three floors of the building for storage, while the other three would be housing services.

"I do have some concerns, but it's also the right thing to do," said Dave Rollinson.

Rollinson works next door at HEBI Robotics. He has a different take on the proposed shelter.

"I know it's controversial and always tough when it comes to where to put these things, but I'd like to see us take a chance at it before we're all against it," Rollinson said. "It's not something where I want to shut something down out of the gate because these things have to go somewhere. In the grand scheme of things, this part of Bigelow Boulevard doesn't seem like the worst place in the world."

Another hearing on this proposal is expected on Nov. 12.