Police vehicle involved in crash on E. Liberty Boulevard over the weekend

No one was hurt on Saturday night when a police vehicle collided with another vehicle on E. Liberty Boulevard.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, a Pittsburgh Police vehicle was involved in the crash when they were responding to a call for backup at a traffic stop on Black Street.

The crash occurred on E. Liberty Boulevard at N. Highland Avenue. EMS responded to the scene, and while the driver in the other vehicle was not hurt, their vehicle was rendered inoperable.

Neither of the officers was injured, but the officer who was driving was taken to the hospital to undergo drug and alcohol testing, as is the procedure following a crash.

Pittsburgh police said that the police vehicle's lights and sirens were being used when the crash happened.