Pittsburgh police say use-of-force incident being investigated after arrest of man at bus stop

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating the possible use of excessive force during the arrest of a man at a bus stop.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson confirmed that one of the officers involved has been reassigned to an administrative role until an internal review is completed. It stems from the arrest of 31-year-old Roy Cosby on Monday by two officers in Downtown Pittsburgh near Wood Street and Fifth Avenue.

His sister, Camri Cosby, said her brother's face was "swollen on his side" and it was "disturbing" seeing her brother get "hurt."

"He got broken ribs, a broken eye socket and he got blood in his brain," Camri Cosby said.

She admitted that her brother got angry after a bus drove by.

"He was really upset at the bus driver for driving past," she said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said two officers working an off-duty assignment nearby assisted Port Authority of Allegheny County Police when Roy Cosby reportedly caused a disturbance on the bus, leading to the driver asking him to leave. The man allegedly refused and was escorted off the bus by officers. Roy Cosby allegedly then threatened the bus driver.

Officers tried to cuff him, but they said he resisted and was wrestled to the ground. Police claim Roy Cosby reached toward his waistline, leading them to believe he was going for a weapon. According to the complaint, police used four closed-fist strikes to Cosby's face to gain control of his hands.

While public safety reviews the incident, the independent Citizen Police Review Board is also investigating.

"He continued to reach towards his waistband, which I understand was the threatening action that the police have described that resulted in the use of force against him," said Beth Pittinger, executive director of the review board. "There is more information out there. We are just in the very beginning. We really don't know all the nuances of what transpired."

Still, Roy Cosby's family wants to see body camera video and accountability.

"I am very curious about seeing the video," Camri Cosby said. "I want to see my brother have justice."

The bureau will determine whether the officers acted within policy. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office will determine whether the use of force was justified.

Roy Cosby is charged with terroristic threats, defiant trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.