Pittsburgh Police to launch new street unit to focus on repeat gun violence offenders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are gearing up to launch a new task force with one very specific purpose aimed at repeat gun violence offenders.

KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say that Chief Larry Scirotto discussed the new 18-officer unit at last night's City Council meeting.

Pittsburgh police are rolling out a new street crimes unit next year https://t.co/69cXPeZubt — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) November 30, 2023

He said it's unfortunate there are so many repeat gun violence offenders in the city that it makes sense to create a force dedicated to these criminals.

The chief made sure to say this force will have a "tremendous amount of oversight" in addressing concerns about potential use of excessive force, which other cities have experienced with units focused on patrolling crime hotspots.

He specifically referenced the now-disbanded unit in Memphis in which five officers were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, saying "That's the last thing that I intend to happen under my watch."

The chief said this unit will further the violence prevention programs in the city, especially when it comes to folks denying these services.

The department will also bring on community service aides to help with issues that don't necessarily require a sworn officer, freeing officers to deal with other calls.