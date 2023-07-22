Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 51-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT was called to Carrick on Saturday morning.

Police were initially called to the scene for a domestic incident that ended with the man barricading himself inside the home with "access to multiple weapons."

UPDATE - Unnamed suspect in custody. 51 year old, white male. Police used gas to get him out of the basement where he was barricaded. No one harmed or injured. Scene beginning to clear. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lmDYFjnAgX — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) July 22, 2023

The man barricaded himself inside the basement and officers had to use gas to get him out of the home.

No one was injured during the incident.

We will have more on this incident on KDKA-TV News at 10:00.