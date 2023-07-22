Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in Carrick

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 51-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT was called to Carrick on Saturday morning. 

Police were initially called to the scene for a domestic incident that ended with the man barricading himself inside the home with "access to multiple weapons." 

The man barricaded himself inside the basement and officers had to use gas to get him out of the home. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

We will have more on this incident on KDKA-TV News at 10:00.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

