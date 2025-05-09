Allegheny County police investigating an in-custody death of a suspect in Pittsburgh

The Allegheny County Police Department is now investigating the death of a man who was in the custody of Pittsburgh police.

According to county police, just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Pittsburgh police were called to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Bausman Street for a man acting erratically and walking in and out of traffic.

Police ultimately found the man at the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Warrington Avenue when he attempted to enter the police vehicle. Police said he then refused commands from officers, and he was taken to the ground and placed in custody. Once he was in custody, they saw that he had injuries to his head as well as road rash.

EMS arrived to treat him, but he experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pittsburgh Police then requested the help of county police, and their preliminary investigation found that the man was driving in the area before he pulled into a parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. He exited the vehicle, without turning it off, and walked away.

After walking out of the vehicle, it drifted into the building.

Interviews with witnesses revealed that the man tried to get into a pickup truck, and that's when the driver drove away and dragged the man toward Warrington Avenue.

Allegheny County police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.