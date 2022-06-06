Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police seek missing 14-year-old girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mahayla Shannon was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. Zone 1 officers are looking for her as she was last seen in their area, which covers many neighborhoods on the North Side.

Shannon is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

 Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 412-323-7141. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 3:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.