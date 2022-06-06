Pittsburgh police seek missing 14-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Mahayla Shannon was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. Zone 1 officers are looking for her as she was last seen in their area, which covers many neighborhoods on the North Side.
Shannon is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 412-323-7141.
