Pittsburgh police looking for missing teen girl who did not return home from school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Myleah Macklin did not return home from Arsenal School on Tuesday. She is known to frequent Northview Heights and the Hill District, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, according to police. She also has black hair with a high ponytail. Her ponytail is long, braided and has blue hair in it.

Anyone with information can call the police at 412-323-7141.