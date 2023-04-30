Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 15-year-old Lanie Holtzapple

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Lanie Holtzapple, 15, was last seen on Knox Avenue on the evening of April 29, 2023. She is new to Pittsburgh and may be headed back to her previous home in Northumberland County, Pa., the department said via a public release.

missing-teen-kdka-04302023.png
Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Lanie Holtzapple. KDKA

Holtzapple is described as 5-foot-4, approximately 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 7:36 PM

