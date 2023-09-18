Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police said Kahleem Morton went missing from the Beechview area around 7 p.m. on Friday. He was last seen in Carrick on Saturday, police said.
He's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds with dark curly hair and dark eyes. He was last wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Air Force 1 sneakers.
Police said he's known to frequent the South Side area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
