Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Kahleem Morton went missing from the Beechview area around 7 p.m. on Friday. He was last seen in Carrick on Saturday, police said.

He's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds with dark curly hair and dark eyes. He was last wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Air Force 1 sneakers.

Police said he's known to frequent the South Side area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 2:37 PM

