Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl, KyLeeah Carrington-Moore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

KyLeeah Carrington-Moore was reported missing on Thursday night around 11 p.m. from her grandmother's house, located in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

She is described as 5'7", 115 pounds with black eyes and curly hair.

Picture of KyLeeah Carrington-Moore Pittsburgh Public Safety

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a beige scarf.

Carrington-Moore is known to spend time at the McKinley Park after-school program and did not show up at school, Friendship Academy, on Friday which is unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.

