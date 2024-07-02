Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for man accused of firing gunshots on Liberty Avenue

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking for the personal responsible for opening fire along Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday evening. 

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting happened along Liberty Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after gunshots were fired along Liberty Avenue on Monday evening.  KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them a man fired at least toward shots at people who were standing outside a store and then left the area.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say they have video of the man, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20's.

The investigation into the shooting has been described as ongoing by police. 

