Pittsburgh police looking for missing man Kneno Weaver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: December 20, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: December 20, 2022 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.

Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington. 

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said. 

Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.  

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:36 PM

