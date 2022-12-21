Pittsburgh police looking for missing man Kneno Weaver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.

Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said.

Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.