Pittsburgh police looking for missing 10-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism.
Skyler Johnson was last seen on Penn and Millvale avenues in Garfield walking with his grandmother when he ran toward Friendship, officials said. Johnson was wearing a long sleeve pink, tie-dyed shirt and light pink pants with red, white and blue shoes.
Anyone with information can call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.