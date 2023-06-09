Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism. 

Skyler Johnson was last seen on Penn and Millvale avenues in Garfield walking with his grandmother when he ran toward Friendship, officials said. Johnson was wearing a long sleeve pink, tie-dyed shirt and light pink pants with red, white and blue shoes. 

Anyone with information can call 911.

