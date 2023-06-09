Pittsburgh police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism.

Skyler Johnson was last seen on Penn and Millvale avenues in Garfield walking with his grandmother when he ran toward Friendship, officials said. Johnson was wearing a long sleeve pink, tie-dyed shirt and light pink pants with red, white and blue shoes.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy with autism.



Skyler Johnson is 5’0”tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen on Penn Ave./Millvale Ave. in Garfield on June 9 at 5/5:30 p.m.



More here ⬇️https://t.co/XvbXVRiSgg pic.twitter.com/UKG23EThjV — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 9, 2023

Anyone with information can call 911.