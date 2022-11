PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing man.

MISSING: Detectives are looking for 77-year-old Raymond Henry.

He was last seen in East Liberty on Monday, 11/7 around 5 p.m. He suffers from dementia. Call 911 or 412-323-7141 with information.



77-year-old Raymond Henry was last seen in East Liberty on Monday, Nov. 7 around 5 p.m. He is known to suffer from dementia.

If you have any updates on his whereabouts, you're urged to contact 911 or 412-323-7141 with any information.