Pittsburgh police officer accused of punching woman at Pavilion at Star Lake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is accused of assaulting EMS workers at the Pavilion at Star Lake last month.

The arrest report from Hanover Township police says Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. EMS says they were trying to treat his girlfriend and Kulow was being aggressive and uncooperative and appeared to be drunk or high.

When the medics tried to remove him, they say he threatened them, so they called the cops.

After medics took his girlfriend to the hospital, they say Kulow returned to the ambulance area and attacked a woman, punching her in the face.

Police say when they got there, they found attendees holding Kulow to the ground. He was then arrested.

He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and that's where the Weirton Police Department says he got belligerent and disorderly with hospital staff and police.

Kulow is facing charges, including assault at the concert and disorderly conduct at the hospital.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says Kulow has been on paid leave since they first learned of the incident and now that charges have been filed, the bureau is reviewing them and will take appropriate action.