Pittsburgh Police investigating series of reported North Side sexual assaults

Investigation underway following several reports of North Side sexual assaults

Pittsburgh Police are investigating several reports of sexual assaults on the city's North Side that investigators say could be connected with a potential repeat offender.

Police issued an alert Wednesday night to inform the community about the series of reported assaults.

Police say the incidents have occurred on the North Side during what they called "early morning hours." No specific details were provided about where on the North Side the assaults took place.

The suspect in the assaults has been described by police as being a "smaller white male driving a white pickup truck."

Police say that investigators believe the man may be a potential repeat offender.

People in the area of the North Side are being urged by police to take extra precautions by traveling in groups when possible, staying alert while out in public, and reporting anything suspicious by calling 911.

Anyone with information about incidents like the ones police have described is asked to contact the police bureau's Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7800.

Police say officers will be increasing patrols in the North Side communities and dedicating extra resources to investigating the potential string of assaults.

"Our priority is the safety of the community and we are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect," police said.