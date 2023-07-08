Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police narcotics detective announce a slew of arrests downtown

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police narcotics detectives have said they're working to reduce drug deals happening downtown. 

The narcotics unit announced 18 arrests in downtown in just nine days. 

The majority of those arrests resulted in felony charges. 

They also led to the recovery of a lot of drugs, including heroin and cocaine. 

