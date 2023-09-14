Pittsburgh police safely locate 82-year-old Katherine Warwick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have safely located Warwick as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Original story below.

Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Katherine Warwick, 82, was last seen in the area of Alexis Street in the Four Mile Run neighborhood on Sept. 13, 2023, around 4 p.m., according to police.

Katherine Warwick, 82, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2023. KDKA

Warwick is described as 5-foot-4, with dark eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and green sweater with khaki pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.