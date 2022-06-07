Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 61-year-old Donald Copeland, believed to be in danger

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 61-year-old man believed to be in danger. 

Police said Donald Copeland hasn't been seen or heard from since June 2. 

Police said he left his home on Bedford Avenue without telling anyone and is considered to be in danger because he doesn't have his medication, which could cause him to experience confusion or delirium.  

Copeland drives a gray/silver Mazda 3 with the Pennsylvania license plate LWY5252 and is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800. 

