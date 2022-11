PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jules Scott was last seen Nov. 17 in the Knoxville area wearing a red sweatsuit with red New Balance shoes. He is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair.

SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile.

Jules Scott, 13, is described as 5'8, 200lbs

He was last seen on November 17.

He was last seen on November 17.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (412) 323-7141. or dial 9-1-1.

Cal 412-323-7141. or dial 911 if you have any information.