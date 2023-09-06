Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Police said Daeshawn Christian was last seen on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Kirkbride Street near the California Avenue Post Office.

Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

He's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a white t-shirt, black and red sweats, black Air Force 1s and carrying a brown checkered backpack, police said. 

According to police, he's known to spend time in Brighton Heights and the North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

September 6, 2023

