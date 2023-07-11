Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.
Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis was last seen on July 10, 2023, in the Lincoln-Larimer area when she left home, according to police.
She is described as 5-foot-6, approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair with a brown streak in the ponytail.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.