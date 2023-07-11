Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis was last seen on July 10, 2023, in the Lincoln-Larimer area when she left home, according to police.

She is described as 5-foot-6, approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair with a brown streak in the ponytail.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.

