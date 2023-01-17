Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing man Michael Aiello

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.

Michael Aiello, 66, is considered missing and endangered, police said Tuesday. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near South 9th and East Carson streets.

Police said he was wearing an olive green jacket, navy dress pants, a navy ball hat and black dress shoes. 

Call 911 with any information.

