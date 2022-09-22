Pittsburgh police looking for missing 27-year-old Cayla Combs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for missing a 27-year-old woman.

Cayla Combs, police say, was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. She is 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and black and blonde hair.

Police said her family says she is suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm. She is driving a black 2018 Kia Sorento. She could be in Harmony Township, police say, but she is also known to spend time in Wilkinsburg, Freedom and Monroeville.

Anyone with information can call the police at 41-323-7141 or 911.