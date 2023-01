MISSING: Police are requesting information to find 72-year-old Melvin Wilson, last seen at 4:10 p.m. on 1/24 on the 500 block of S. Negley Avenue. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes.



Anyone with info, please call 9-1-1 or (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/pzLboKdJIi