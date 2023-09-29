Pittsburgh police justified in shooting and killing armed woman at abandoned house, DA rules

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police officers were justified when they shot and killed an armed woman earlier this year while responding to a report of trespassing at an abandoned house, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced on Friday.

Police were called to a home on Engstler Street the afternoon of Feb. 24 to investigate someone possibly trespassing in an abandoned house. When they got there, the district attorney said 39-year-old Adrienne Arrington fired a shot at officers.

Officers took cover and called for backup. Zappala said 21 more officers responded to the scene and Arrington fired six more shots.

Zappala said Arrington came out of the home and continued to fire. She was shot five times and died, the district attorney said.

Zappala released a video briefing on Friday showing body camera footage and explaining why the shooting was justified.

While officers were processing the scene, Zappala said Arrington's husband told police the house was a family home and her brother had recently died there. Her husband told police he'd found her sleeping in a tent inside the home.

The medical examiner determined her blood alcohol was .461%, Zappala said, "which may have contributed to the fact that she did not respond the way the police expected her or hoped that she would respond to their commands."

While evaluating officers' actions, Zappala said he had to determine whether they acted in response to a "legitimate and compelling threat."

"In this case, there's no question. As to necessary intent, she came out, she raised her weapon, she had shot previously and the officers, their lives were at danger, and certainly their colleagues' lives were at danger and they acted in justification," he said.