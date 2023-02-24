SWAT called to Pittsburgh neighborhood for shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT was called to Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood after shots were fired on Friday afternoon, according to Public Safety.

In a tweet, Public Safety asked the public to avoid the area of Engstler Street for "shots fired in the area."

ALERT: SWAT is responding to the 50 block of Engstler Street for shots fired in the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bwqseay7sY — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 24, 2023

As of 4:30 p.m., it was still a very active scene, and police haven't released any more details. SWAT officers continue to arrive at the scene.

Some neighbors told KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman they heard shots fired.

HAPPENING NOW: SWAT situation near the city’s St. Clair neighborhood and Mt. Oliver. We’re told the situation is on Engstler St. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Ryr645qRvm — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 24, 2023

