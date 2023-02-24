SWAT called to Pittsburgh neighborhood for shots fired
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT was called to Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood after shots were fired on Friday afternoon, according to Public Safety.
In a tweet, Public Safety asked the public to avoid the area of Engstler Street for "shots fired in the area."
As of 4:30 p.m., it was still a very active scene, and police haven't released any more details. SWAT officers continue to arrive at the scene.
Some neighbors told KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman they heard shots fired.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
