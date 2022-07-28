Pittsburgh Police investigating deadly rollover crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly rollover crash in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

According to police, officers were called out to the intersection of Lawson Street and Midtown Square just before midnight on Wednesday.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had died.

Police say that investigators from the city's Collision Investigation unit, the Mobile Crime Unit, and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the possibility of foul play.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.