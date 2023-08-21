Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating deadly crash on Brownsville Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly violent crash in the city's Carrick neighborhood.

Just after 1 a.m., first responders rushed to the 2400 block of Brownsville Road near the Dollar General and the intersection with Becks Run Road.

The vehicle involved sustained heavy damage, bringing down several wires when it crashed.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if the driver was the individual who was killed. 

