Pittsburgh Police investigate late-night shooting in Mt. Washington

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation underway after man shot on Mt. Washington
Investigation underway after man shot on Mt. Washington 01:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back late on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 11 p.m., they were called to the area of Boggs and Warrington avenues for reports of shots fired. 

Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back sitting in his vehicle. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No suspects or motives have been named as of Saturday morning. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:24 AM

