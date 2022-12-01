Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking to identify man accused of multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: November 30, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: November 30, 2022 01:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police need the public's help identifying a man accused of multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

Police said on Facebook that he is a suspect in at least four business burglaries and about six vehicle break-ins in Downtown Pittsburgh over the last couple of weeks.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (412) 255-2827.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.