Police looking to identify man accused of multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police need the public's help identifying a man accused of multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins.
Police said on Facebook that he is a suspect in at least four business burglaries and about six vehicle break-ins in Downtown Pittsburgh over the last couple of weeks.
Anyone with information can call detectives at (412) 255-2827.
