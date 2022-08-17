Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. 

Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.

Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. 

The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.

