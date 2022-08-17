Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month.

Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.

Detectives are attempting to identify the male with blonde hair and a blue t-shirt in these photos.

He is wanted in connection with an attack on an elderly man on Grandview Avenue on July 11th of this year.

If you have any information, please call Zone 3 at (412) 488-8326.

Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.