Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburgh police find man dead on kitchen floor in Lincoln-Lemington home after shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and found in a home in the city's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

Police were called to the home on Westmoreland Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The victim's young daughters met the police and told officers that "their father was upstairs bleeding" and not moving, police said.

Inside, police said they found the man sitting on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Pittsburgh police violent crime unit detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.