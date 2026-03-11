Pittsburgh police detective charged with aggravated assault in bar brawl

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detective was charged with felony aggravated assault after a bar brawl last month.

Detective Richard Dilimone Jr., 36, is on paid administrative leave "pending the outcome of the legal process," a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Hills police were called to the Pleasant Bar on Old Clairton Road around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 for a bar fight.

Investigators said they determined that Dilimone, who was off duty at the time, hit the victim on the head with a beer bottle, leaving him with a large laceration on his forehead. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The assault was captured on the Pleasant Bar's security cameras, investigators said.

The victim's attorney, Casey White, told KDKA last month that his client was at the bar watching a basketball game when he saw a friend arguing with Dilimone and three other off-duty Pittsburgh police officers.

White said his client stepped in to diffuse the situation, and when he returned, tensions escalated. White said his client threw the first punch, but then he was hit in the head with a beer bottle. While the victim was on the ground, White said he was kicked and punched.

After the fight, Public Safety said that four officers were placed on administrative leave, but they returned to duty after they were investigated internally.

Dilimone has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25, according to court paperwork.