Pittsburgh Police decide to not lease new warehouse space
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are scrapping a plan to lease a new warehouse space.
That deal would have cost the city more than $1 million over the next decade.
The Public Safety Department now asked City Council to table the measure, which essentially scraps the plan.
Pittsburgh Police are now reviewing options that are already internally available.
