Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto addresses violent weekend

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto was sworn in earlier this month and is already facing several challenges. He is rebuilding a force depleted by retirements and departures and is fighting violence like this past weekend.

It was arguably the most violent weekend of the year. Six shootings, including two homicides, happened within 48 hours between Sunday and Monday. Scirotto said persons of interest have been developed in both homicide cases.

"We are dedicating all of our resources toward holding those individuals accountable for committing gun violence in our city," the chief said during a sit-down interview at KDKA-TV.

He said where there are crimes like this, he wants the bureau to be there for the grieving community. The goal is to be out and around those neighborhoods for the next 48 hours.

"So that we have an opportunity to impact community calm, create a sense of safety for any community that's been traumatized by violence," Scirotto said.

He hopes this will help prevent any retaliation and stop the next shooting.

Chief Scirotto wants to have teams of people who are able to build relationships with the community. This comes as he is looking to address a depleted bureau. Currently, they have 798 of an allocated 900 officers. This year they are estimated to add about 70 to 80 officers and only lose 41.

"The uniqueness of working for a city department is what I'm responsible for highlighting. I need to be the messenger. I need to advocate for those differences," the new chief said.

He knows pay won't match some suburbs so he will try to provide opportunities that others can't offer.

The chief also wants to move some roles to civilians. Other departments around the country are doing this and Scirotto wants this so his officers can be used more effectively.

"It's not to replace the 900, but it's to work in conjunction with so we get the best use of those officers in that resource allocation to serve our community," Scirotto said.

To keep officers with the bureau, the chief wants to instill a culture of appreciation and value. He's hoping this can keep officers and move them up the ranks if they so wish.