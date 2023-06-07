Watch Live: Larry Scirotto takes oath of office as next Pittsburgh Police Chief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, Larry Scirotto will be sworn in as the next chief of police.

LIVE: Swearing-In Ceremony of Larry Scirotto in the player above.

Scirotto was confirmed as the next chief last week and this is a homecoming for him.

He left Pittsburgh in 2018 and was named chief in Fort Lauderdale, but his stint there was short.

Scirotto was fired after accusations of reverse discrimination - allegedly promoting minority officers over white, male officers.

Following his ousting, he filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city for defamation and wrongful termination.

He takes over the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police during a time of staffing shortages, and a rise in gun violence, and he has said he has a plan to fix it.

"It's a strategy that works. It's a proven strategy. And getting back to that style of policing, those focused efforts towards those select individuals that in our communities are willing to commit gun violence is a priority of mine," Scirotto said. "We had a unit that was focused on street gun violence and that street response unit was contingent of 16 officers, four detectives, and two supervisors in charge of those officers, and in that, their daily focus was to interrupt gun violence."

You can watch Scirotto's swearing-in live on CBS News Pittsburgh.