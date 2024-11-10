Pittsburgh police arrest suspect following chase throughout city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after a chase through Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

The incident began after a 911 call reported the suspect, Marc Smith, was involved in a domestic situation. Police say Smith then took off in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Smith previously had a felony warrant for numerous aggravated assaults and strangulation, according to the criminal complaint.

Soon after, officers say they attempted to pull Smith over when a chase began where Smith hit speeds over 100 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers say they used spike strips, saying one of Smith's tires was hit, but despite losing a tire and his vehicle sparking, Smith didn't pull over until he eventually crashed into another vehicle on I-279 North.

Police say they had to taze Smith, who was not following orders, and punched him several times as he allegedly reached toward his waistband, with one officer believing Smith was reaching for a weapon.

Once he was in handcuffs, police say Smith's vehicle caught on fire.

Officers found 65 bricks of heroin, totaling more than 3,200 stamp bags, along with other drugs inside.

Smith is now behind bars facing multiple charges.