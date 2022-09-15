Police increase security outside Carrick High School after large fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Only three weeks into the new school year and Pittsburgh police have already had to beef up security outside one of the city schools.

After multiple fights involving about 100 Carrick High School students broke out shortly after school ended Wednesday, police weren't taking any chances Thursday.

Officers were ready and stationed at every corner outside the school. There were rumors circulating that students were going to finish what they started. Luckily that didn't happen, thanks to the saturation of officers in this area.

"This is an ongoing challenge for not only Pittsburgh police but the school police. This is happening at schools around the city after school so this is definitely something they're all working on together and trying to find solutions," Pittsburgh Police Spokesperson Cara Cruz said, calling it "a work in progress."

Wednesday's broad happened at the corner of Brownsville Road in Parkville Street just a block from the high school around 2:30.

When KDKA heard there was supposed to be another fight after school Thursday at the Carrick Shopping Center, KDKA went there to stake it out.

About 30 minutes before dismissal, KDKA saw uniformed and undercover cops pull in. They posted up on each corner and throughout the parking lot as dozens of school-age students started to converge on the area.

Officers could be seen asking students to move along and within minutes, chaos was averted and the area was cleared.

"It is really about showing the kids love and supporting them and getting them home safely and we will just continue to build on partnerships and support that," Sgt. Tiffany Kline-Costa said.

Three weeks into school and this isn't the first one police were called to in the city. Two weeks ago a police officer was hurt and two juveniles were tased after a fight along Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill, which isn't far from Allderdice High School.

"It's unfortunate but that is why they're here every day after school for dismissal," Cruz said.

KDKA reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools for comment but has yet to hear back.