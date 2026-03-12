Pittsburgh Police investigating deadly Brighton Heights hit-and-run crash

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run crash.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said late Wednesday that police, fire, and medics were called to the area of Davis Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood after receiving reports of someone lying in the roadway who was injured.

When first responders arrived at the scene, officials said crews found a man with "significant trauma to the head" lying in the street.

The man was taken to the hospital by medics in critical condition and officials said the man died a short time later. The man has not been identified.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, investigators believe the man's injuries are consistent with those of someone who was hit by a vehicle.

"No vehicle remained at the scene," officials said.

The investigation into the deadly incident has been referred to as "ongoing" and is being handled by the city's Collision Investigation Unit.